A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 54th Air Refueling Squadron over Texas, April 17, 2025. The Thunderbirds perform precision aerial maneuvers to demonstrate the capabilities of modern fighter aircraft and inspire the next generation of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 10:55
|Photo ID:
|8991209
|VIRIN:
|250417-F-UX118-4770
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|5.92 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
The View from the Boom: 54th ARS Delivers Airpower with the Thunderbirds
