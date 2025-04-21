Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The View from the Boom: 54th ARS Delivers Airpower with the Thunderbirds [Image 4 of 6]

    The View from the Boom: 54th ARS Delivers Airpower with the Thunderbirds

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 54th Air Refueling Squadron and 97th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron pose for a photo in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 21, 2025. From left to right, the crew consists of Chad Clement, hydraulics specialist, Staff Sgt. Nick Belmonte, boom operator, Capt. Peter Kuzniewski, pilot, Capt. Jacob Cable, pilot, Capt. Connor Brown, pilot, Staff Sgt. Gage Fontenot, boom operator, and Julianne Martinez, crew chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The View from the Boom: 54th ARS Delivers Airpower with the Thunderbirds

