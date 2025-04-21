The View from the Boom: 54th ARS Delivers Airpower with the Thunderbirds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 54th Air Refueling Squadron and 97th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron pose for a photo in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 21, 2025. From left to right, the crew consists of Chad Clement, hydraulics specialist, Staff Sgt. Nick Belmonte, boom operator, Capt. Peter Kuzniewski, pilot, Capt. Jacob Cable, pilot, Capt. Connor Brown, pilot, Staff Sgt. Gage Fontenot, boom operator, and Julianne Martinez, crew chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)