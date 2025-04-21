The View from the Boom: 54th ARS Delivers Airpower with the Thunderbirds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 54th Air Refueling Squadron taxis down the flightline after performing at the Wings Over West Texas Air Show at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 20, 2025. The performance showcased the Air Force’s ability to extend global reach through aerial refueling and rapid mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)