The View from the Boom: 54th ARS Delivers Airpower with the Thunderbirds

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nick Belmonte, 54th Air Refueling Squadron instructor boom operator, prepares to refuel an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team over Texas, April 17, 2025. Boom operators are responsible for safely guiding receiver aircraft into position to transfer fuel during flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)