    The View from the Boom: 54th ARS Delivers Airpower with the Thunderbirds [Image 3 of 6]

    The View from the Boom: 54th ARS Delivers Airpower with the Thunderbirds

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly in formation after being refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 54th Air Refueling Squadron (ARS) over Texas, April 17, 2025. The 54th ARS supported the Thunderbirds’ flight to the Wings Over West Texas Air Show at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 10:55
    Photo ID: 8991207
    VIRIN: 250417-F-UX118-3640
    Resolution: 7425x4950
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Thunderbirds
    tanker
    Boom Operator
    97th AMW
    KC-135
    54th ARS

