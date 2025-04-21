The View from the Boom: 54th ARS Delivers Airpower with the Thunderbirds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly in formation after being refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 54th Air Refueling Squadron (ARS) over Texas, April 17, 2025. The 54th ARS supported the Thunderbirds’ flight to the Wings Over West Texas Air Show at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)