SIUE Gets Propulsion

Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, mechanical engineering student Alex Daiber, left, takes off a starter control valve, while U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Finsterwalder holds it in place at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 22, 2025. The SIUE students took a tour of the jet propulsion shop. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)