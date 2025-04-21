SIUE Gets Propulsion

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matt Walden, jet engine mechanic, 126th Maintenance Squadron, takes off a panel to reach the fuel filter. while students from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville watch, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 22, 2025. The SIUE, mechanical engineer students took a tour of the jet propulsion shop. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 16:45
|Photo ID:
|8990035
|VIRIN:
|250422-Z-ET407-1004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
