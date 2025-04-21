SIUE Gets Propulsion

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Finsterwalder shows the inside of a starter control valve from a KC-135 Stratotanker engine while students from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville listen to him explain its operation at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 22, 2025. The SIUE, mechanical engineer students took a tour of the jet propulsion shop. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)
