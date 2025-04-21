Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SIUE Gets Propulsion [Image 5 of 6]

    SIUE Gets Propulsion

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matt Walden, 126th Maintenance Squadron, jet mechanic, shows Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville the inspection process of a fuel filter from a KC-135 Stratotanker engine, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 22, 2025. The SIUE, mechanical engineer students took a tour of the jet propulsion shop. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 16:45
    VIRIN: 250422-Z-ET407-1005
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, SIUE Gets Propulsion [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Jet, Engine, students

