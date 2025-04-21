Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SIUE Gets Propulsion [Image 1 of 6]

    SIUE Gets Propulsion

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matt Walden, center, jet engine mechanic, 126th Maintenance Squadron, explains the operation of the jet engine to Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, mechanical engineering students at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 22, 2024. The SIUE students took a tour of the jet propulsion shop.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 16:45
    Photo ID: 8990033
    VIRIN: 250422-Z-ET407-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Engine, jet, students
    Jet, Engine, students

