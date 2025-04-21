SIUE Gets Propulsion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matt Walden, center, jet engine mechanic, 126th Maintenance Squadron, explains the operation of the jet engine to Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, mechanical engineering students at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 22, 2024. The SIUE students took a tour of the jet propulsion shop.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)