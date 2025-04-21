U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matt Walden, center, jet engine mechanic, 126th Maintenance Squadron, explains the operation of the jet engine to Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, mechanical engineering students at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 22, 2024. The SIUE students took a tour of the jet propulsion shop.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 16:45
|Photo ID:
|8990033
|VIRIN:
|250422-Z-ET407-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SIUE Gets Propulsion [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.