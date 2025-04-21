SIUE Gets Propulsion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sothern Illinois University, Edwardsville students stand with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matt Walden, center, for a picture in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker engine at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 22, 2025. The SIUE, mechanical engineer, students took a tour of the jet propulsion shop. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)