Coast Guard members conduct National Anthem Opening Ceremony at Red Sox Game

U.S. Coast Guard and Air Force members salute as a large American flag is draped and proudly displayed from the stands at Fenway Park during the opening ceremony of a Boston Red Sox game, with the Green Monster visible in the background, April 21, 2025.



Coast Guard members took part in the national anthem flag ceremony during the game’s opening, proudly presenting the colors on the field.



Official U.S. Coast Guard Photos by Chief Petty Officer Richard Brahm, First Coast Guard DIstrict Assistant Public Affairs Officer.