U.S. Coast Guard and Air Force members stand in formation on the field at Fenway Park near the Green Monster, preparing for the opening ceremony of a Boston Red Sox game, with spectators in the stands, April 21, 2025.



Coast Guard members took part in the national anthem flag ceremony during the game’s opening, proudly presenting the colors on the field.



Official U.S. Coast Guard Photos by Chief Petty Officer Richard Brahm, First Coast Guard DIstrict Assistant Public Affairs Officer.