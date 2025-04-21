Coast Guard members conduct National Anthem Opening Ceremony at Red Sox Game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard members walk past Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame plaques during a tour of Fenway Park after the opening ceremony of a Red Sox game on April 21, 2025.



Coast Guard members took part in the national anthem flag ceremony during the game’s opening, proudly presenting the colors on the field.



Official U.S. Coast Guard Photos by Chief Petty Officer Richard Brahm, First Coast Guard DIstrict Assistant Public Affairs Officer.