Coast Guard members conduct National Anthem Opening Ceremony at Red Sox Game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Chief Petty Officer Robert Riemer, command master chief for the First Coast Guard District, and Airman First Class Charles salute in front of a large American flag during the National Anthem near the Green Monster at Fenway Park during the opening ceremony of a Boston Red Sox game, April 21, 2025.



Coast Guard members took part in the national anthem flag ceremony during the game’s opening, proudly presenting the colors on the field.



Official U.S. Coast Guard Photos by Chief Petty Officer Richard Brahm, First Coast Guard DIstrict Assistant Public Affairs Officer.