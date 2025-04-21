Coast Guard members conduct National Anthem Opening Ceremony at Red Sox Game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard members watch a Boston Red Sox game from a box above the Green Monster at Fenway Park after participating in the opening ceremony on April 21, 2025.



Coast Guard members took part in the national anthem flag ceremony during the game’s opening, proudly presenting the colors on the field.



Official U.S. Coast Guard Photos by Chief Petty Officer Richard Brahm, First Coast Guard DIstrict Assistant Public Affairs Officer.