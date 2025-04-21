Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard members conduct National Anthem Opening Ceremony at Red Sox Game [Image 11 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coast Guard members conduct National Anthem Opening Ceremony at Red Sox Game

    UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Richard Brahm 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1     

    U.S. Coast Guard members prepare for the opening ceremony of a Boston Red Sox game near the Green Monster at Fenway Park, April 21, 2025.

    Coast Guard members took part in the national anthem flag ceremony during the game’s opening, proudly presenting the colors on the field.

    Official U.S. Coast Guard Photos by Chief Petty Officer Richard Brahm, First Coast Guard DIstrict Assistant Public Affairs Officer.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 10:28
    Photo ID: 8989240
    VIRIN: 241025-G-EK967-8502
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard members conduct National Anthem Opening Ceremony at Red Sox Game
    Coast Guard members conduct National Anthem Opening Ceremony at Red Sox Game
    Coast Guard members conduct National Anthem Opening Ceremony at Red Sox Game
    Coast Guard members conduct National Anthem Opening Ceremony at Red Sox Game
    Coast Guard members conduct National Anthem Opening Ceremony at Red Sox Game
    Coast Guard members conduct National Anthem Opening Ceremony at Red Sox Game
    Coast Guard members conduct National Anthem Opening Ceremony at Red Sox Game
    Coast Guard members conduct National Anthem Opening Ceremony at Red Sox Game
    Coast Guard members conduct National Anthem Opening Ceremony at Red Sox Game
    Coast Guard members conduct National Anthem Opening Ceremony at Red Sox Game
    Coast Guard members conduct National Anthem Opening Ceremony at Red Sox Game
    Coast Guard members conduct National Anthem Opening Ceremony at Red Sox Game
    Coast Guard members conduct National Anthem Opening Ceremony at Red Sox Game
    Coast Guard members conduct National Anthem Opening Ceremony at Red Sox Game
    Coast Guard members conduct National Anthem Opening Ceremony at Red Sox Game
    Coast Guard members conduct National Anthem Opening Ceremony at Red Sox Game
    Coast Guard members conduct National Anthem Opening Ceremony at Red Sox Game
    Coast Guard members conduct National Anthem Opening Ceremony at Red Sox Game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Baseball
    USCG
    Opening Ceremony
    Coast Guard
    D1
    Fenway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download