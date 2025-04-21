Kentucky governor proclaims April as month of military child

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Alexander Krauss, son of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Krauss, gives a fist bump to Mr. Isaiah Thomas, the son of another Kentucky Service member, at the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Ky., on April 17, 2025. Beshear signed the official proclamation that April is the month of the military child to show appreciation for Service members’ families. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)