Kentucky governor proclaims April as month of military child

Children of Service members from Fort Campbell, Ky., talks about the Month of the Military Child at the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Ky., on April 17, 2025. Gov. Andy Beshear signed the official proclamation that April is the month of the military child to show appreciation for Service members’ families. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)