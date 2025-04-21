Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky governor proclaims April as month of military child [Image 3 of 7]

    Kentucky governor proclaims April as month of military child

    FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Andrew Dickson 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Ms. Britainy Beshear, the First Lady of Kentucky, talks with Ms. Karen Lamberton, spouse of Kentucky’s adjutant general, at the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Ky., on April 17, 2025. Gov. Andy Beshear signed the official proclamation that April is the month of the military child to show appreciation for Service members’ families. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 12:49
    Photo ID: 8987234
    VIRIN: 250417-Z-QL321-1004
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 51.28 MB
    Location: FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, US
    This work, Kentucky governor proclaims April as month of military child [Image 7 of 7], by Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky governor signs proclamation for April as month of the military child

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Child and Youth Services
    Month of Military Child
    Karen Lamberton
    Andy Beshear
    Natalie Shaner

