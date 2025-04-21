Kentucky governor proclaims April as month of military child

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ms. Britainy Beshear, the First Lady of Kentucky, talks with Ms. Karen Lamberton, spouse of Kentucky’s adjutant general, at the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Ky., on April 17, 2025. Gov. Andy Beshear signed the official proclamation that April is the month of the military child to show appreciation for Service members’ families. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)