Kentucky governor proclaims April as month of military child

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shows the pen he uses to sign proclamations to the daughter of a Service member at the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Ky., on April 17, 2025. Beshear signed the official proclamation that April is the month of the military child to show appreciation for Service members’ families. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)