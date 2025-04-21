Kentucky governor signs proclamation for April as month of the military child

Photo By Andrew Dickson | Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shows the pen he uses to sign proclamations to the daughter...... read more read more Photo By Andrew Dickson | Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shows the pen he uses to sign proclamations to the daughter of a Service member at the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Ky., on April 17, 2025. Beshear signed the official proclamation that April is the month of the military child to show appreciation for Service members’ families. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson) see less | View Image Page

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Children of Kentucky’s military Service members gathered to watch Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear sign the Commonwealth Proclamation for April 2025 as the Month of the Military Child in the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda on April 17, 2025.



Children of Service members from the Kentucky National Guard, Fort Knox, and Fort Campbell gathered in the rotunda during Beshear’s weekly Team Kentucky update for the signing of the proclamation.



“Kentucky is fortunate to have the best National Guard in the country, as well as two major military bases in our commonwealth,” said Ms. Britainy Beshear, First Lady of Kentucky. “Our Soldiers work tirelessly to keep our state and our country safe, and their families serve too. To each of the kids here today, I want you to know, while you don’t wear the uniform, you make sacrifices well beyond your years that help protect millions of people, including other kids just like you across our country. It does not go unnoticed, and we are really proud of you.”



One child was able to present on behalf of each respective military location.



“Less than one percent of Americans serve in the military today,” said Ms. Madison Wertzler, daughter of U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Brian Wertzler. “So, 99 percent of America’s children do not know what it is like having a parent serve in the military today. They don’t understand that is more than missing holidays, sporting events, graduations and many other special events but involves backlash from your peers, lonely nights, and fear for your parent’s safety. This month should help Americans know that this adaptive lifestyle is ultimately the reason we are still the land of the free, and the home of the brave.”



In attendance from the Kentucky National Guard was U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton and Ms. Karen Lamberton, spouse of Kentucky’s adjutant general.



“On the federal level, the Department of Defense started this program in 1986 under Caspar Weinberger [Sec. of Defense under Pres. Ronald Reagan],” said Ms. Lamberton. “This is to show the importance of recognizing the sacrifices that our military children make. There are 1.6 million in the United States currently, and we want them to know that we care about them and support them and the sacrifices they make by virtue of having a parent in the service.”



After recognizing the children in attendance, Gov. Beshear handed his executive pens to each of the children as a gift of the occasion.



Mr. Alexander Krauss, son of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Krauss, was excited about the opportunity to be recognized.



“I think it’s really cool to that we’re honoring military children everywhere who have had to sacrifice, for their parents and the good of their country,” said Mr. Krauss.



“It’s amazing to have a chance to share something like this with the military,” said Lt. Col. Krauss. “We, as Service members get to go places, and every speech recognizes the families. But to have the governor, the governor’s wife, and Ms. Lamberton spend the time to publicly recognize them, this is wonderful.”