Kentucky governor proclaims April as month of military child

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, surrounded by Service members and their families, signs the Commonwealth of Kentucky Month of the Military Child at the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Ky., on April 17, 2025. Beshear signed the official proclamation that April is the month of the military child to show appreciation for Service members’ families. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)