The new guidon for the 23d Electronic Warfare Squadron is unveiled during the squadron’s reactivation ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, April 18, 2025. The 23 EWS mission is to provide combat credible mission data to enhance survivability of Air Force assets in an Electromagnetic Spectrum-contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)
23d Electronic Warfare Squadron returns to action
