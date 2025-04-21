Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23d Electronic Warfare Squadron returns to action

    23d Electronic Warfare Squadron returns to action

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Serena Drinkwater, 23d Electronic Warfare Squadron senior enlisted leader, holds the newly unveiled 23d EWS guidon during the unit’s reactivation ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, April 18, 2025. The 23 EWS mission is to provide combat credible mission data to enhance survivability of Air Force assets in an Electromagnetic Spectrum-contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 09:20
    Photo ID: 8986686
    VIRIN: 250418-F-DT029-1097
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    23d Electronic Warfare Squadron returns to action

    Electromagnetic Warfare
    23d EWS
    Reprogramming

