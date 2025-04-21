23d Electronic Warfare Squadron returns to action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Serena Drinkwater, 23d Electronic Warfare Squadron senior enlisted leader, holds the newly unveiled 23d EWS guidon during the unit’s reactivation ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, April 18, 2025. The 23 EWS mission is to provide combat credible mission data to enhance survivability of Air Force assets in an Electromagnetic Spectrum-contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)