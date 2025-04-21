U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Serena Drinkwater, 23d Electronic Warfare Squadron senior enlisted leader, holds the newly unveiled 23d EWS guidon during the unit’s reactivation ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, April 18, 2025. The 23 EWS mission is to provide combat credible mission data to enhance survivability of Air Force assets in an Electromagnetic Spectrum-contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 09:20
|Photo ID:
|8986686
|VIRIN:
|250418-F-DT029-1097
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 23d Electronic Warfare Squadron returns to action [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
23d Electronic Warfare Squadron returns to action
No keywords found.