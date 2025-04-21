23d Electronic Warfare Squadron returns to action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Audience members wear unit morale shirts in support of the reactivation of the 23d Electronic Warfare Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, April 18, 2025. The 23 EWS activated initially as a detachment in 2023 and supports mission data file reprogramming efforts for command and control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms, combat rescue platforms and expendables for the Combat Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)