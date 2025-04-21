23d Electronic Warfare Squadron returns to action

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The 350th Spectrum Warfare Group reactivated its newest squadron, the 23d Electronic Warfare Squadron, Friday, April 18, during a ceremony held at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.



The 23 EWS supports mission data file (MDF) reprogramming efforts for command and control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C2ISR) platforms, combat rescue platforms and expendables for the Combat Air Force (CAF), including the High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile (HARM).



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Luke Marron, who served as the commander of the unit formerly known as the 350 SWG Detachment 1, assumed command following the 23 EWS reactivation.



“The 23d Electronic Warfare Squadron will be the shield that protects our forces, the sword that disrupts our enemies, and the eyes that provide critical intelligence in the electromagnetic spectrum,” said Marron.



The 23 EWS provides operational, technical and maintenance support for Electromagnetic Warfare (EW) systems. Their expertise is also leveraged to maintain 24/7 contingency reprogramming capabilities, conduct exploitation testing of foreign threat systems, and support developmental and operational tests of new and modified EW systems.



Activated in 1939 as the 23d Pursuit Squadron, and redesignated as the 23d Fighter Squadron in 1942, the unit provided crucial support during World War II, Desert Storm and the War on Terror.



“As we stand here today … I’m reminded of the importance of service and sacrifice,” said Marron. “Service and sacrifice defined the 23d Fighter Squadron and it’ll continue to define the 23rd Electronic Warfare Squadron.”



U.S. Air Force Col. Candice Sperry, 350 SWG commander, presided over the ceremony.



“There is no one better prepared or more deserving to lead [the 23d EWS] than Lt. Col. Marron,” said Sperry. “We need his leadership to build this squadron’s rich history… and to continue building capabilities our warfighters will need to keep from harm’s way.”



Updating MDFs equips warfighters with current intelligence to detect, identify, target and neutralize threats, enhancing the survivability and effectiveness of Air Force personnel and assets.



“We have the skill, the dedication, and the unwavering commitment to our mission,” said Marron. “Together, we will write the next chapter in the proud history of the 23d Electronic Warfare Squadron.”

