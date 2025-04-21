Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23d Electronic Warfare Squadron returns to action [Image 8 of 9]

    23d Electronic Warfare Squadron returns to action

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Candice Sperry, 350th Spectrum Warfare Group commander, left, passes the guidon for the 23d Electronic Warfare Squadron to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Luke Marron, 23 EWS commander, right, during a reactivation ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, April 18, 2025.The 23 EWS activated initially as a detachment in 2023 and supports mission data file reprogramming efforts for command and control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms, combat rescue platforms and expendables for the Combat Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 09:20
    Photo ID: 8986711
    VIRIN: 250418-F-JY834-1011
    Resolution: 3083x4024
    Size: 674.54 KB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Electromagnetic Warfare
    23d EWS
    Reprogramming

