23d Electronic Warfare Squadron returns to action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Candice Sperry, 350th Spectrum Warfare Group commander, left, passes the guidon for the 23d Electronic Warfare Squadron to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Luke Marron, 23 EWS commander, right, during a reactivation ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, April 18, 2025.The 23 EWS activated initially as a detachment in 2023 and supports mission data file reprogramming efforts for command and control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms, combat rescue platforms and expendables for the Combat Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)