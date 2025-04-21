23d Electronic Warfare Squadron returns to action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Candice Sperry, 350th Spectrum Warfare Group commander, left, receives a salute from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Luke Marron, 23d Electronic Warfare Squadron commander, right, as he assumes command of the reactivated 23d EWS during a ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, April 18, 2025. The 23 EWS mission is to provide combat credible mission data to enhance survivability of Air Force assets in an Electromagnetic Spectrum-contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)