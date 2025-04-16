21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The team representing the 18th Military Police Brigade poses for a photo at Tower Barracks parade field, after a ceremony in which they received first place in the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 17, 2025. The Military Police Brigade team will join squads from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa to meet at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, to compete for the title of USAREUR-AF Best Squad later this year. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)