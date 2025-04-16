Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2025 [Image 9 of 9]

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2025

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    The team representing the 18th Military Police Brigade poses for a photo at Tower Barracks parade field, after a ceremony in which they received first place in the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 17, 2025. The Military Police Brigade team will join squads from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa to meet at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, to compete for the title of USAREUR-AF Best Squad later this year. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 07:47
    Photo ID: 8984119
    VIRIN: 250417-A-MP101-7954
    Resolution: 5391x3594
    Size: 5.31 MB
    Location: BAYERN, DE
    21st TSC
    best squad competition
    18th Military Police Brigade
    usarmy
    StrongerTogether
    This is My Squad

