21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2025 Award Ceremony

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, commanding general, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, senior enlisted advisor, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, pose for a photo with the team representing the 30th Medical Brigade, during an award ceremony for the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition at Tower Theater on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 17, 2025. The best squad competition tests Soldiers on various physically demanding exercises to build mental resilience and esprit de corps within the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)