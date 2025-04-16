21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The team representing the 16th Sustainment Brigade poses for a photo at Tower Barracks parade field, after a ceremony in which they received second place in the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 17, 2025. The 16th Sustainment Brigade team will join squads from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa to meet at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, to compete for the title of USAREUR-AF Best Squad later this year. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)