21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2025 Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, commanding general, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, senior enlisted advisor, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, pose for a photo with the teams representing 7th Engineer Brigade, 7th Mission Support Command, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 18th Military Police Brigade and 30th Medical Brigade, during an award ceremony for the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition at Tower Theater on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 17, 2025. The best squad competition challenges Soldiers with an array of physically demanding exercises, designed to forge mental resilience and cultivate a spirit of teamwork within the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)