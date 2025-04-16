21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2025 Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, commanding general, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, senior enlisted advisor, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, pose for a photo with the team representing the 7th Mission Support Command, during an award ceremony for the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition at Tower Theater on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 17, 2025. The 7th Mission Support Command is the U.S. Army Reserve presence in Europe. Comprised of 26 units across Germany and Italy, the 7th MSC provides logistical and sustainment resources in support of U.S. Army Europe-Africa missions across the theater. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)