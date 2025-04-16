Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2025 Award Ceremony [Image 2 of 9]

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2025 Award Ceremony

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, commanding general, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, senior enlisted advisor, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, pose for a photo with the team representing the 16th Sustainment Brigade, as they receive second place in the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition at Tower Theater on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 17, 2025. The 16th Sustainment Brigade team will join squads from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa to meet at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, to compete for the title of USAREUR-AF Best Squad later this year. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)

