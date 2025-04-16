Colin Greene is a transportation assistant with Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart. He said as an immigrant, he’s humbled to be given the opportunity to serve the United States of America, first as a Soldier and now as an Army civilian. “I’m especially humbled this year … as we celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” Greene said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
Date Taken:
|04.20.2025
Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 01:22
Location:
|STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
Once Guyanese defense force, now 29-year US Veteran at LRC Stuttgart: ‘Happy 250th, Army!’
