Once Guyanese defense force, now 29-year US Veteran at LRC Stuttgart: ‘Happy 250th, Army!’

Colin Greene is a transportation assistant with Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart. He said as an immigrant, he’s humbled to be given the opportunity to serve the United States of America, first as a Soldier and now as an Army civilian. “I’m especially humbled this year … as we celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” Greene said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)