Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Once Guyanese defense force, now 29-year US Veteran at LRC Stuttgart: ‘Happy 250th, Army!’ [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Once Guyanese defense force, now 29-year US Veteran at LRC Stuttgart: ‘Happy 250th, Army!’

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    04.20.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Colin Greene, a transportation assistant at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, tinkers with a civilian helicopter. While with the Guyana defense force air corps, Greene studied aircraft maintenance in 1982 under the tutelage of the U.S. Air Force in Panama. He would go on to become a U.S. Army Soldier and serve 29 years. On occasion, when given the opportunity, Greene still likes to reminisce and remember his aircraft mechanic days. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 01:22
    Photo ID: 8983655
    VIRIN: 250421-A-A4479-1849
    Resolution: 1080x1440
    Size: 286.51 KB
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Once Guyanese defense force, now 29-year US Veteran at LRC Stuttgart: ‘Happy 250th, Army!’ [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Once Guyanese defense force, now 29-year US Veteran at LRC Stuttgart: ‘Happy 250th, Army!’
    Once Guyanese defense force, now 29-year US Veteran at LRC Stuttgart: ‘Happy 250th, Army!’
    Once Guyanese defense force, now 29-year US Veteran at LRC Stuttgart: ‘Happy 250th, Army!’
    Once Guyanese defense force, now 29-year US Veteran at LRC Stuttgart: ‘Happy 250th, Army!’
    Once Guyanese defense force, now 29-year US Veteran at LRC Stuttgart: ‘Happy 250th, Army!’
    Once Guyanese defense force, now 29-year US Veteran at LRC Stuttgart: ‘Happy 250th, Army!’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Once Guyanese defense force, now 29-year US Veteran at LRC Stuttgart: ‘Happy 250th, Army!’

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download