Once Guyanese defense force, now 29-year US Veteran at LRC Stuttgart: ‘Happy 250th, Army!’

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Colin Greene, a transportation assistant at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, tinkers with a civilian helicopter. While with the Guyana defense force air corps, Greene studied aircraft maintenance in 1982 under the tutelage of the U.S. Air Force in Panama. He would go on to become a U.S. Army Soldier and serve 29 years. On occasion, when given the opportunity, Greene still likes to reminisce and remember his aircraft mechanic days. (Courtesy photo)