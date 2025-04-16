Colin Greene, a transportation assistant at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, served 29 years as a Soldier and retired at the rank of first sergeant. Pictured here, Greene (on right) poses for a photo with his company commander and a South Korean captain at a Thanksgiving Day event in South Korea in 2008. (Courtesy photo)
Once Guyanese defense force, now 29-year US Veteran at LRC Stuttgart: ‘Happy 250th, Army!’
