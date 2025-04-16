Once Guyanese defense force, now 29-year US Veteran at LRC Stuttgart: ‘Happy 250th, Army!’

Photo By Cameron Porter | Colin Greene is a transportation assistant with Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart....... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Colin Greene is a transportation assistant with Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart. He said as an immigrant, he’s humbled to be given the opportunity to serve the United States of America, first as a Soldier and now as an Army civilian. “I’m especially humbled this year … as we celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” Greene said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

STUTTGART, Germany – Colin Greene served eight years with his home country’s military before immigrating to the U.S. and joining the Army. Initially a servicemember with the Guyana defense force air corps, Greene attended the U.S. School of Americas at Albrook Air Force Station in Panama to study general aircraft maintenance in 1982 under the tutelage of the U.S. Air Force.



It was at this training Greene realized he wanted to serve with the U.S. Armed Forces, “the greatest force in the universe,” he said. Thanks to his grandparents who lived in New York, Greene was able to move from Guyana to the U.S. in 1986. Within 90 days after arriving, he applied and received his permanent U.S. residency, and a few months later – after meeting all the requirements to serve – he joined the U.S. Army.



That was 38 years ago. Greene went on to serve 29 years as an active-duty Soldier with the Army. Among dozens of career highlights, he deployed to Iraq in 2003 for the first iteration of Operation Iraq Freedom and served as a chemical company first sergeant on two separate tours to South Korea before retiring in 2017 as the chemical operations chief for 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command.



But active-duty Army service wasn’t enough for the retired first sergeant. A few months after retiring, he applied for an Army civilian position in Stuttgart with U.S. Africa Command and was immediately hired. Now, more than six years later, Greene is a transportation assistant, transportation quality assurance inspector, U.S. Department of Agriculture certified inspector, and customs border clearance agent with Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, 405th Army Field Support Brigade.



“After having been on the customer side of personal property and household goods shipments for many years, I’m excited to now be on the other side helping to provide customer service and support to transitioning Soldiers and their families. In my role, I help to ensure their household goods and unaccompanied baggage shipments are properly packed, shipped and received without chaos or concern,” said the 62-year-old husband and father to a 28-year-old daughter.



“I am proud to continue serving and supporting our combatant commanders with executing their missions. I am proud to assist Soldiers and their families as they transition from one Army community to the next, helping to ensure they’re fully ready to hit the ground and play an integral role in their combatant commanders’ missions,” said Greene, who originally hails from Georgetown, Guyana, but considers the Army his lifelong home.



“As an immigrant, I am humbled to be given this opportunity to serve the United States of America, first as a Soldier and now as an Army civilian,” said Greene who applied for, studied and received his U.S. citizenship in 1992, three years after becoming a Soldier. “I’m especially humbled this year. It’s such an important year for the Army as we celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!”



LRC Stuttgart is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation, and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, property book operations, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Stuttgart directs, manages, and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.



The Army will celebrate its 250th birthday on June 14. For 250 years, the Army has offered endless possibilities and opportunities for service to our nation with over 200 career choices for Soldiers and more than 500 career paths for civilians. To learn more about the Army’s 250th birthday, visit www.army.mil/1775 and check out the DVIDS’s special Army birthday feature portal at www.dvidshub.net/feature/ARMY250.