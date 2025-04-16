Once Guyanese defense force, now 29-year US Veteran at LRC Stuttgart: ‘Happy 250th, Army!’

Pictured here, Colin Greene (on left) poses for a photo with a few of his classmates at a U.S. School of Americas’ graduation ceremony in Panama in 1982. Greene, a transportation assistant with Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, would go on to join the U.S. Army and serve as a Soldier and Army civilian for a combined 36 years and counting. (Courtesy photo)
