Wings Over West Texas: Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Seth Spanier, 7th Bomb Wing and installation commander, gives opening remarks during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2025. Airshows allow the U.S. military and civilian demonstration teams to display their capabilities through aerial demonstrations and static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Caleb Schellenberg)