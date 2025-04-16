Wings Over West Texas: Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Hot Streak II Jet Truck drives down the flightline during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2025. The jet truck utilizes a twin jet engine to reach speeds of 350 mph. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Caleb Schellenberg)