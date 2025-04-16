Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings Over West Texas: Day 1 [Image 7 of 7]

    Wings Over West Texas: Day 1

    ABILENE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2025

    Photo by Airman Caleb Schellenberg 

    7th Bomb Wing

    The Hot Streak II Jet Truck drives down the flightline during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2025. The jet truck utilizes a twin jet engine to reach speeds of 350 mph. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Caleb Schellenberg)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.19.2025 18:22
    Photo ID: 8983124
    VIRIN: 250419-F-GA355-1367
    Resolution: 7257x4838
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: ABILENE, TEXAS, US
    This work, Wings Over West Texas: Day 1 [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Caleb Schellenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    Dyess AFB
    USAF
    WoWT

