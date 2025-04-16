Wings Over West Texas: Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kara West, 21st Combat Air Base Squadron senior enlisted leader, performs the National Anthem during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2025. Airshows allow the U.S. military and civilian demonstration teams to display their capabilities through aerial demonstrations and static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Caleb Schellenberg)