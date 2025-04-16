A Red Bull Flying Bulls Extra 300 LX, piloted by Kevin Coleman, performs a series of aerobatics during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2025. At 16, Coleman completed his first solo flight before he even had a drivers license. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Caleb Schellenberg)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2025 18:25
|Photo ID:
|8983121
|VIRIN:
|250419-F-GA355-1217
|Resolution:
|2369x1579
|Size:
|117.47 KB
|Location:
|ABILENE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Wings Over West Texas: Day 1 [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Caleb Schellenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.