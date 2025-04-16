Wings Over West Texas: Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Red Bull Flying Bulls Extra 300 LX, piloted by Kevin Coleman, performs a series of aerobatics during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2025. At 16, Coleman completed his first solo flight before he even had a drivers license. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Caleb Schellenberg)