Wings Over West Texas: Day 1

A KC-46 Pegasus, assigned to Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, sits on the flightline during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2025. The KC-46 has the capacity to carry a mixed load of passengers, perform critical aeromedical evacuations, and transport up to 65,000 pounds of cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman Caleb Schellenberg)