    Wings Over West Texas: Day 1 [Image 1 of 7]

    Wings Over West Texas: Day 1

    ABILENE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2025

    Photo by Airman Caleb Schellenberg 

    7th Bomb Wing

    A KC-46 Pegasus, assigned to Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, sits on the flightline during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2025. The KC-46 has the capacity to carry a mixed load of passengers, perform critical aeromedical evacuations, and transport up to 65,000 pounds of cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman Caleb Schellenberg)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.19.2025 18:26
    Photo ID: 8983118
    VIRIN: 250419-F-GA355-1031
    Resolution: 7743x4355
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: ABILENE, TEXAS, US
    This work, Wings Over West Texas: Day 1 [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Caleb Schellenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    Dyess AFB
    USAF
    WoWT

