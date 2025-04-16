A Lamborghini Hurracan and a C8 Corvette with Precision Exotics return from a drive down the runway at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2025. The opportunity to drive an exotic car was one of many attractions available at the airshow to include aircraft static displays and a Kid’s Zone play area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Caleb Schellenberg)
This work, Wings Over West Texas: Day 1 [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Caleb Schellenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.