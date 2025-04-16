Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings Over West Texas: Day 1 [Image 5 of 7]

    04.19.2025

    Photo by Airman Caleb Schellenberg 

    7th Bomb Wing

    A Lamborghini Hurracan and a C8 Corvette with Precision Exotics return from a drive down the runway at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2025. The opportunity to drive an exotic car was one of many attractions available at the airshow to include aircraft static displays and a Kid’s Zone play area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Caleb Schellenberg)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.19.2025 18:26
    Photo ID: 8983122
    VIRIN: 250419-F-GA355-1239
    Resolution: 6380x4253
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: ABILENE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

