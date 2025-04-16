Wings Over West Texas: Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Lamborghini Hurracan and a C8 Corvette with Precision Exotics return from a drive down the runway at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2025. The opportunity to drive an exotic car was one of many attractions available at the airshow to include aircraft static displays and a Kid’s Zone play area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Caleb Schellenberg)