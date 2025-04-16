Wings Over West Texas: Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. military veterans salute as the National Anthem is performed during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2025. Airshows allow the U.S. military and civilian demonstration teams to display their capabilities through aerial demonstrations and static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)