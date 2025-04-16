Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings Over West Texas: Day 1

    Wings Over West Texas: Day 1

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran 

    7th Bomb Wing

    Two of the Six White Horses from Hardin Simmons University ride towards a B-1B Lancer during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2025. The airshow presented an opportunity to the local community to learn more about the aircraft that often fly over the sky of Abilene, Texas. Carrying the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the Air Force inventory, the multi-mission B-1 is the backbone of America's long-range bomber force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.19.2025 17:22
    Photo ID: 8983108
    VIRIN: 250419-F-BR206-1479
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.4 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Thunderbirds
    Airshow
    Dyess
    USAF

