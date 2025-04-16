Wings Over West Texas: Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two of the Six White Horses from Hardin Simmons University ride towards a B-1B Lancer during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2025. The airshow presented an opportunity to the local community to learn more about the aircraft that often fly over the sky of Abilene, Texas. Carrying the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the Air Force inventory, the multi-mission B-1 is the backbone of America's long-range bomber force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)