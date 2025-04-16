Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings Over West Texas: Day 1 [Image 6 of 7]

    Wings Over West Texas: Day 1

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran 

    7th Bomb Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” performs a precision aerial maneuver at the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2025. The Thunderbirds fly in F-16 Fighting Falcons, commonly referred to as "Vipers". (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.19.2025 17:22
    VIRIN: 250419-F-BR206-2886
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Thunderbirds
    Airshow
    Dyess
    USAF

