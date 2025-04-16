Wings Over West Texas: Day 1

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” performs a precision aerial maneuver at the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2025. The Thunderbirds fly in F-16 Fighting Falcons, commonly referred to as "Vipers". (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)
