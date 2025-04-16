The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform a formation flyover during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2025. The Thunderbirds showcased the skill and capabilities of the Air Force through high-speed maneuvers and tight formations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2025 17:22
|Photo ID:
|8983105
|VIRIN:
|250419-F-BR206-2765
|Resolution:
|4512x3002
|Size:
|8.39 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wings Over West Texas: Day 1 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Adrien Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.