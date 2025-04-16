Wings Over West Texas: Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform a formation flyover during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2025. The Thunderbirds showcased the skill and capabilities of the Air Force through high-speed maneuvers and tight formations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)